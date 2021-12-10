TVS launches Apache RR 310 and NTORQ 125 in Philippines

TVS Motor Company on Friday announced the launch of TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS NTORQ 125 in the Philippines.

TVS Apache RR 310 has 312cc SI, four-stroke, four-valve, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 34 bhp power and 27 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, TVS NTORQ 125 is a sporty and aerodynamic 125cc automatic scooter, offering a robust and enhanced riding experience. TVS said NTORQ 125 featurse a Bluetooth connected speedometer, multi-mode display for street and ride stats, navigation assist, engine temperature indicator and phone battery strength display unit.

Commenting on the launch, J Thangarajan, president director of PT TVS Motor Company, Indonesia, said, It gives us utmost pleasure to introduce TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS NTORQ 125 with bestin-class features and RT-Fi technology in the Philippines. It has been our constant endeavour to provide our valued Filipino customers with quality two-wheeler offerings that best suit their lifestyle without compromising on functionality and technology. The smart features of TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS NTORQ 125 are perfect to cater to the connected needs of the customers. We are committed to enhancing our ownership experience for the customers with the diverse product range.

Headquartered in India, TVS Motor Company is the third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India and ranks among the top ten globally, exporting to over 70 countries. The company has four manufacturing plants: three in India (Hosur, Tamil Nadu and Mysore, Karnataka and Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh) and one in Indonesia (Karawang).

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.2% to Rs 234.37 crore on 23.4% surge in net sales to Rs 6,483.42 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of TVS Motor were trading 0.06% higher at Rs 684.80 on BSE.

