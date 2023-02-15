Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.68 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 96.44% to Rs 39.19 croreNet loss of Shree Hari Chemicals Export reported to Rs 9.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 96.44% to Rs 39.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales39.1919.95 96 OPM %-30.707.77 -PBDT-12.301.80 PL PBT-12.861.48 PL NP-9.681.09 PL
