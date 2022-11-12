JUST IN
SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Shree Rama Multi-Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.85% to Rs 51.66 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.85% to Rs 51.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales51.6636.94 40 OPM %4.03-3.65 -PBDT1.68-1.38 LP PBT0.14-3.03 LP NP0.14-3.03 LP

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:13 IST

