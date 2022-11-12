Shree Rama Multi-Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.85% to Rs 51.66 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.85% to Rs 51.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.51.6636.944.03-3.651.68-1.380.14-3.030.14-3.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)