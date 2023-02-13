Shree Renuka Sugars commissions expanded ethanol production capacity at Athani

Shree Renuka Sugars has commenced commissioning activities of its expanded ethanol production capacity at Athani (from 300 KLPD to 450 KLPD) and at Munoli (from 120 KLPD to 500 KLPD).

After completion of the commissioning activities, the Company's ethanol production capacity will stand increased from 720 KLPD to 1250 KLPD.

