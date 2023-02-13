Shree Renuka Sugars commissions expanded ethanol production capacity at Athani

-
ALSO READ
Shree Renuka Sugars gains after update on ethanol capacity expansion
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 140.80 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life Insurance, Adani Power in focus
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Shree Renuka Sugars has commenced commissioning activities of its expanded ethanol production capacity at Athani (from 300 KLPD to 450 KLPD) and at Munoli (from 120 KLPD to 500 KLPD).
After completion of the commissioning activities, the Company's ethanol production capacity will stand increased from 720 KLPD to 1250 KLPD.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU