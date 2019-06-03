Shree Salasar Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 82.35% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Shree Salasar Investments remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 82.35% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.09% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.310.17 82 0.680.92 -26 OPM %35.4847.06 -13.2443.48 - PBDT0.100.10 0 0.070.06 17 PBT0.080.08 0 -0.010.01 PL NP0.080.08 0 -0.010.01 PL
