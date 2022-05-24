Shri Dinesh Mills jumps after blockbuster Q4 outcome

Shri Dinesh Mills jumped 4.75% to Rs 750 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 927.37% to Rs 19.52 crore on 14.07% rise in net sales to Rs 24.64 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) surged to Rs 23.25 crore in Q4 March 2022 as against Rs 2.08 crore in Q4 March 2021.

Total expenses rose 17.72% to Rs 21.79 crore. Cost of material consumed climbed 268.40% to Rs 7.81 crore and employee benefits expenses rose 7.73% to Rs 5.99 crore.

For the full year, net profit rose 205.80% to Rs 30.03 crore on 21.56% rise in net sales to Rs 90.15 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.

The board recommended dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share.

Shri Dinesh Mills is a composite textile sector company manufacturing suiting and machine clothing.

