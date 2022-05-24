Shri Dinesh Mills jumps after blockbuster Q4 outcome

Shri Dinesh Mills jumped 4.75% to Rs 750 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 927.37% to Rs 19.52 crore on 14.07% rise in net sales to Rs 24.64 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) surged to Rs 23.25 crore in Q4 March 2022 as against Rs 2.08 crore in Q4 March 2021.
Total expenses rose 17.72% to Rs 21.79 crore. Cost of material consumed climbed 268.40% to Rs 7.81 crore and employee benefits expenses rose 7.73% to Rs 5.99 crore.
For the full year, net profit rose 205.80% to Rs 30.03 crore on 21.56% rise in net sales to Rs 90.15 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.
The board recommended dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share.
Shri Dinesh Mills is a composite textile sector company manufacturing suiting and machine clothing.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU