Ashok Leyland Ltd up for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 139.35, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.29% in last one year as compared to a 6.66% jump in NIFTY and a 7.19% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11115.2, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 193.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 166.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

