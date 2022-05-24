Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 275.05 points or 1.03% at 26384.95 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Graphite India Ltd (down 3.3%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 3.29%),Praj Industries Ltd (down 3.03%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 2.18%),Thermax Ltd (down 1.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 1.94%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.85%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.61%), HEG Ltd (down 1.32%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.17%).

On the other hand, SKF India Ltd (up 5.22%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 3.22%), and Timken India Ltd (up 2.22%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 82.12 or 0.15% at 54206.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.6 points or 0.14% at 16192.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 133.52 points or 0.51% at 26048.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.72 points or 0.31% at 7951.29.

On BSE,1134 shares were trading in green, 2090 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

