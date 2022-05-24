FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 156.18 points or 1.11% at 13960.56 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 6.58%), Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (down 6.46%),Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 5.52%),Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (down 5.24%),Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (down 5.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 4.72%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 4.6%), Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (down 4.48%), Future Consumer Ltd (down 4.41%), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 4.29%).

On the other hand, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 4.98%), L T Foods Ltd (up 4.74%), and Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 3.69%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 82.12 or 0.15% at 54206.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.6 points or 0.14% at 16192.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 133.52 points or 0.51% at 26048.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.72 points or 0.31% at 7951.29.

On BSE,1134 shares were trading in green, 2090 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

