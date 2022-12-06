Shriram Finance Ltd soars 2.88%, up for third straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1332.15, up 2.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.98% in last one year as compared to a 8.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.83% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Shriram Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1332.15, up 2.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 18591.05. The Sensex is at 62462.64, down 0.59%. Shriram Finance Ltd has risen around 3.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19297.3, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1325.15, up 2.48% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is down 8.98% in last one year as compared to a 8.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.83% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.22 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)