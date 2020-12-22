Birlasoft Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Canara Bank, NIIT Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Shipping Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 December 2020.

Canara Bank, NIIT Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Shipping Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 December 2020.

Birlasoft Ltd spiked 6.25% to Rs 214.95 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Canara Bank soared 5.31% to Rs 115.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

NIIT Ltd surged 4.41% to Rs 180.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85389 shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd advanced 4.03% to Rs 701.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3822 shares in the past one month.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd rose 3.57% to Rs 85.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)