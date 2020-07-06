TCS deploys DynaPORT at Forth Ports' freight ferry terminal in London

Tata Consultancy Services has successfully deployed TCS DynaPORT, a state-of-the-art terminal operating system at Tilbury2 Ro-Ro, Forth Ports' latest unaccompanied freight ferry terminal opened recently in London. TCS implemented this solution on schedule, 100% virtually during the COVID-19 lockdowns, leveraging the Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) model.

Tilbury2 Ro-Ro terminal is a 500,000-freight unit ferry terminal at the port of Tilbury on the River Thames, London. The bespoke terminal operates on unaccompanied freight mode, importing and exporting freight containing vital supplies for the UK, including food, drink and medicines to and from continental Europe.

To streamline its operations, establish world-class benchmarks, and support its future growth, Forth Ports selected TCS' DynaPORT as its terminal operating system. The platform is already implemented within Forth Ports Lo-Lo container terminals operating at the Port of Tilbury and the Port of Grangemouth in Scotland, allowing all three freight terminals to operate on the same IT platform.

TCS DynaPORT is a one-stop digital terminal operating solution that streamlines order-to-invoice processes and supports multi-modal (vessel, rail, truck and barge) and multi-purpose (container, break-bulk, liquid bulk, dry bulk and ro-ro) requirements. It currently powers over 80 terminals across the globe.

The new terminal and the new automated system, support the drive towards having vessels spend less time in the port, reducing costs and turnaround times and facilitating faster transport of vital goods. Additionally, containers and trailers can be on the motorway network and on their way, in under an hour.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)