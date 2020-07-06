Titan Company receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Titan Company announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed ratings in respect of the total Bank Loan facilities of Rs. 2,850 crore of the Company with a Long Term Rating CRISIL AAA/Stable & Short Term Rating CRISIL A1+.

The Company has requested CRISIL to withdrawn its rating (CRISIL A1+) on the commercial paper of Rs. 500 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)