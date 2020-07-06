JUST IN
Business Standard

Titan Company receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Capital Market 

Titan Company announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed ratings in respect of the total Bank Loan facilities of Rs. 2,850 crore of the Company with a Long Term Rating CRISIL AAA/Stable & Short Term Rating CRISIL A1+.

The Company has requested CRISIL to withdrawn its rating (CRISIL A1+) on the commercial paper of Rs. 500 crore.

First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 15:16 IST

