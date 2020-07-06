Titan Company receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

-
Titan Company announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed ratings in respect of the total Bank Loan facilities of Rs. 2,850 crore of the Company with a Long Term Rating CRISIL AAA/Stable & Short Term Rating CRISIL A1+.
The Company has requested CRISIL to withdrawn its rating (CRISIL A1+) on the commercial paper of Rs. 500 crore.
