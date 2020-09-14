JUST IN
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.16% to Rs 28.85 crore

Net Loss of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reported to Rs 24.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.16% to Rs 28.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales28.8549.88 -42 OPM %-4.2333.12 -PBDT-30.97-8.91 -248 PBT-35.05-14.36 -144 NP-24.62-8.74 -182

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 08:45 IST

