Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.16% to Rs 28.85 crore

Net Loss of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reported to Rs 24.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.16% to Rs 28.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.28.8549.88-4.2333.12-30.97-8.91-35.05-14.36-24.62-8.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)