Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 357.04 points or 1.87% at 18686.81 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.08%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.7%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.58%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.35%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.67%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.97%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.68%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.57%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 0.3%), moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 333.08 or 0.63% at 52721.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 111.6 points or 0.7% at 15768.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25.4 points or 0.1% at 25823.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 18.35 points or 0.23% at 7972.42.

On BSE,1544 shares were trading in green, 1555 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)