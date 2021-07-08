AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1145.2, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.78% in last one year as compared to a 45.89% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.17% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1145.2, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15775.55. The Sensex is at 52677.9, down 0.71%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has risen around 15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35771.3, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

