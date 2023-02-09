Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 7.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.42% to Rs 572.69 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem declined 7.34% to Rs 50.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 572.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 509.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.572.69509.4111.8613.3066.2167.0163.7864.9050.1554.12

