SICO Funds Services chooses Intellect's asset servicing solution suite

Intellect Design Arena announced that SICO Funds Services Company B. S. C (c) (SFS), a leading provider of full range of regulatory support services for funds, Sukuk, Portfolios and other structured financial products has appointed Capital Sigma; Intellect's asset servicing solution suite, to streamline its post-trade operations, allowing the company to meet its growth objectives.

The appointment attests to Intellect's position as the leading fintech player in the Middle East for capital markets offerings.

The Capital Sigma solution suite comprises of fund administration, custody and registrar business modules including the functions of clearing & settlements, fund accounting, fee & billing, corporate action, reporting and investor services, client portal and portfolio risk analytics and is set to enhance business processes and the operational efficiency across the company's custody, fund services and investor functions. The system's API-based industry-ready adapters will ensure seamless integration with exchanges, clearing houses and depositories across multiple countries. Additionally, the system's client portal will offer a transparent view of the post-trade lifecycle and self-diagnostic tools. Finally, the system's Portfolio Risk Analytics (PRA) will support the investment managers' strategies by providing real-time data on the impact of portfolio changes.

