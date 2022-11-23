Siemens consolidated net profit rises 103.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.92% to Rs 4564.10 crore

Net profit of Siemens rose 103.84% to Rs 652.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 320.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.92% to Rs 4564.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4114.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.72% to Rs 1542.90 crore in the year ended September 2022 as against Rs 1088.70 crore during the previous year ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.16% to Rs 15873.80 crore in the year ended September 2022 as against Rs 12994.60 crore during the previous year ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4564.104114.60 11 15873.8012994.60 22 OPM %11.3010.81 -11.0711.45 - PBDT605.50500.10 21 2028.801690.10 20 PBT525.70415.20 27 1711.701392.70 23 NP652.30320.00 104 1542.901088.70 42

