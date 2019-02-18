JUST IN
Sensex declines over 300 pts; Nifty slides below 10,650
HCL recognised as Leader in ADM for banking, financial and insurance applications

HCL Technologies has been recognized as a leader in providing Next Gen Application Development and Maintenance (ADM) for the banking, financial service, and insurance (BFSI) sectors, according to 2018 ISG Providers LensTM Quadrant Report. According to ISG, HCL has emerged as a leader among service providers, because of its rich toolset, strategic partnerships, and micro-verticalized focus in helping to create tailored BFSI solutions for its US clients.

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 15:53 IST

