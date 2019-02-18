Gokaldas Exports signs MoU with Govt. of Karnataka for setting up apparel manufacuturing units in Ballary District

-
Gokaldas Exports has entered into Memorandum of Understanding with Government of Karnataka on 18 February 2019 for setting up Apparel Manufacturing Units over a period of next 5 (five) years in Ballary District involving an investment of approximate up to Rs.80 crore which is likely to generate approximately 4000 new jobs.
The said investment is however subject to such terms and conditions as requested and sought by GEL including appropriate infrastructural support and relevant incentives and subsides being made available to GEL with the Government of Karnataka.
