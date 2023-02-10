Alicon Castalloy standalone net profit rises 86.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.75% to Rs 331.02 crore

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy rose 86.30% to Rs 14.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.75% to Rs 331.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 251.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.331.02251.2411.8310.8331.8921.0316.308.3514.427.74

