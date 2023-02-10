Alicon Castalloy standalone net profit rises 86.30% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 31.75% to Rs 331.02 croreNet profit of Alicon Castalloy rose 86.30% to Rs 14.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.75% to Rs 331.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 251.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales331.02251.24 32 OPM %11.8310.83 -PBDT31.8921.03 52 PBT16.308.35 95 NP14.427.74 86
