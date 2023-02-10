Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 37.89% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 9.68% to Rs 385.47 croreNet profit of Vishal Fabrics declined 37.89% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.68% to Rs 385.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 426.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales385.47426.77 -10 OPM %8.6910.24 -PBDT24.5934.65 -29 PBT16.2026.68 -39 NP12.0319.37 -38
