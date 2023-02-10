Panth Infinity standalone net profit rises 4400.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 192.50% to Rs 8.19 crore

Net profit of Panth Infinity rose 4400.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 192.50% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.192.807.33-1.430.60-0.040.60-0.040.450.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)