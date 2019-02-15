Simbhaoli Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.41 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.28% to Rs 203.12 croreNet Loss of Simbhaoli Sugars reported to Rs 32.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 74.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 9.28% to Rs 203.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 223.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales203.12223.91 -9 OPM %-9.29-14.96 -PBDT-23.17-63.31 63 PBT-32.41-74.98 57 NP-32.41-74.98 57
