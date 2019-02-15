JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Prime Urban Development India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.16 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 20.57% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 5.67 crore

Net profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 20.57% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.674.97 14 OPM %75.1375.86 -PBDT2.392.06 16 PBT2.372.04 16 NP1.701.41 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements