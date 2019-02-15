Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 20.57% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 15.83% in the September 2018 quarter
Transwarranty Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Tokyo Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2018 quarter
SREI Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit declines 23.02% in the December 2018 quarter
Jumbo Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 5.67 croreNet profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 20.57% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.674.97 14 OPM %75.1375.86 -PBDT2.392.06 16 PBT2.372.04 16 NP1.701.41 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU