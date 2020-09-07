Simmonds Marshall reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 80.95% to Rs 8.63 croreNet loss of Simmonds Marshall reported to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.95% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.6345.30 -81 OPM %-82.737.66 -PBDT-8.202.52 PL PBT-9.371.10 PL NP-9.370.63 PL
