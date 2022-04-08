Simplex Infra board to mull fund raising

The board of Simplex Infrastructure will consider a proposal to raise funds on Tuesday, 12 April 2022.

The board will consider raising funds through preferential issue of eligible securities to investors, the company said.

Simplex Infrastructures executes construction projects in several sectors like transport, energy & power, mining, buildings, marine, real estate, etc.

On a consolidated basis, Simplex Infrastructures reported net loss of Rs 148.32 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 101.87 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales declined 27.65% to Rs 484.91 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)