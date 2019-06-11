Ashoka Buildcon update on Belgaum Khanapur road project

Ashoka receives Appointed Date for NHAI Project

announced that Ashoka has received 07 March 2019 as an Appointed Date for the NHAI Project vide NHAI letter dated 10 June 2019.

The accepted Bid Project Cost is Rs.856.20 crore. The construction period of the Project is 910 days from an Appointed Date and operation period is 15 years from COD.

Ashoka Road is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashoka Concessions (ACL), a Subsidiary of the Company. ACL was the preferred bidder for the Project viz. 4 Laning of Belgaum - Khanapur Section Km 0+000 - Km 30+800 (design chainage km 0+000 - Km 30+000) of NH-4A in the State of on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

