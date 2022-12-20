Singapore Market ends softer

The Singapore stock market finished session choppy session slight lower on Tuesday, 20 December 2022, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight and broader weakness in other Asian markets, amid lingering worries over a possible recession, the uncertainty over China's economic reopening, and the Bank of Japan's unexpected adjustment to its yield-curve control policy.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 2.64 points or 0.08% to 3,253.97 after trading between 3,237.72 and 3,262.37. Volume was 954.86 million shares worth S$926.18 million changed hands.

There were 228 gainers and 318 decliners.

The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was property developer Hongkong Land which rose 3.06%, while the bottom performing stock was real estate investment trust Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, falling 2.56%.

The local banks were higher. DBS rose 0.3% and United Overseas Bank climbed up 0.26%, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 0.66%.

