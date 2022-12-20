Singapore Market ends softer

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 2.64 points or 0.08% to 3,253.97 after trading between 3,237.72 and 3,262.37. Volume was 954.86 million shares worth S$926.18 million changed hands.
There were 228 gainers and 318 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was property developer Hongkong Land which rose 3.06%, while the bottom performing stock was real estate investment trust Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, falling 2.56%.
The local banks were higher. DBS rose 0.3% and United Overseas Bank climbed up 0.26%, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 0.66%.
