Singapore Market falls 0.6%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index declined 19.62 points, or 0.59%, to 3,308.75 after trading between 3,307.43 and 3,330.66. Volume was 1.67 billion shares worth S$847.74 million changed hands.
There were 239 gainers and 302 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index constituents was Mapletree Logistics Trust which rose 1.19% to S$1.69, while the bottom performing stock was Singapore Airport Terminal Services, falling 3.85% to S$2.75.
The local banks were lower. United Overseas Bank fell 1% to S$30.67 and DBS Group Holdings fell 0.3% to S$34.92, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was down 0.6% at S$13.05.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU