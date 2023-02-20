Singapore Market falls 0.6%

The Singapore stock market finished session lower on Monday, 20 February 2023, as risk sentiments turned downbeat on following losses in the US and European markets, with shares in banks and realty stocks leading losses.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index declined 19.62 points, or 0.59%, to 3,308.75 after trading between 3,307.43 and 3,330.66. Volume was 1.67 billion shares worth S$847.74 million changed hands.

There were 239 gainers and 302 decliners.

The top performing stock in Straits Times Index constituents was Mapletree Logistics Trust which rose 1.19% to S$1.69, while the bottom performing stock was Singapore Airport Terminal Services, falling 3.85% to S$2.75.

The local banks were lower. United Overseas Bank fell 1% to S$30.67 and DBS Group Holdings fell 0.3% to S$34.92, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was down 0.6% at S$13.05.

