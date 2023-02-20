China Market rises 2%

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 2.01%, or 64.85 points, to 3,288.87. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.68%, or 35.60 points, to 2,160.79. The blue-chip CSI300 index gained 2.41%, or 97.08 points, to 4,131.59.
Shares of property developers advanced. China Vanke shares gained 2.8% while China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone rose 3.3%.
Chinese developer Gemdale also gained 3.2%.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan edged down against the dollar on Monday despite firmer mid-point fixing by China's central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8643 per U. S. dollar, slightly firmer than the previous fix 6.8659. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.8668 at midday, 7 pips softer from the previous late session close.
