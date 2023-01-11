Singapore Market gains 0.26%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 8.60 points, or 0.26%, to 3,271.51 after trading between 3,261.49 and 3,281.23. Volume was 1.20 billion shares worth S$1.10 billion changed hands. There were 275 gainers and 243 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) which rose 3.39% to S$1.22, while the bottom performing stock was Jardine Matheson, falling 1.27% to US$50.35.
The local banks were higher.
United Overseas Bank was down 0.03% to S$30.09, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 1.12% to S$12.68 and DBS was up 0.23% to S$34.64.
Most key Asian markets also closed higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Japan's Nikkei 225, South Korea's Kospi and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI rose between 0.2% and 1%. Australian shares hit a four-week high after gains across most sectors sent the bourse up 0.9%.
