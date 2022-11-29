Singapore Market rebounds on bargain buying

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 36.30 points or 1.12% to 3,276.36 after trading between 3,232.38 and 3,277.01. Volume was 1.10 billion shares worth S$1.27 billion changed hands. There were 339 gainers and 203 decliners.
Shares of China-focused companies surged, as China's lifting of a ban on property players undertaking capital fundraising, as well as some suggestions that the protests could push the government to exit its zero-Covid policy.
DFI Retail Group made the most improvement, by 5.06% to US$2.49. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust clocked a 2.98% increase to S$1.73 and conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings rose 2.77% to US$48.60.
The local banks were higher. UOB, OCBC and DBS rose 1.65%, 0.49% and 1.45% respectively to S$30.80, S$12.37 and S$34.95.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU