Singapore Market rises ahead of US inflation data

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 31.62 points or 0.98% to 3,271.28 after trading between 3,245.09 and 3,278.13. Volume was 1.06 billion shares worth S$982.20 million changed hands.
There were 275 gainers and 190 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was HongKongLand which rose 4.75%, while the bottom performing stock was Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, falling 0.6%.
The local banks were higher. DBS added 1.37%, while UOB added 0.48% and OCBC Bank rose 0.5%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU