Singapore Market rises ahead of US inflation data

The Singapore stock market finished session sharply higher on Tuesday, 13 December 2022, as investors took heart from gains overnight rally on Wall Street, although gains capped on caution ahead of key US inflation data and slew of central bank policy meetings due this week.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 31.62 points or 0.98% to 3,271.28 after trading between 3,245.09 and 3,278.13. Volume was 1.06 billion shares worth S$982.20 million changed hands.

There were 275 gainers and 190 decliners.

The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was HongKongLand which rose 4.75%, while the bottom performing stock was Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, falling 0.6%.

The local banks were higher. DBS added 1.37%, while UOB added 0.48% and OCBC Bank rose 0.5%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)