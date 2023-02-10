Sintercom India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.55% to Rs 21.28 crore

Sintercom India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.55% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.2815.1413.678.192.010.540.08-1.350-1.40

