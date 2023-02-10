Sintercom India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 40.55% to Rs 21.28 croreSintercom India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.55% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.2815.14 41 OPM %13.678.19 -PBDT2.010.54 272 PBT0.08-1.35 LP NP0-1.40 100
