JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

7Seas Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sintercom India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 40.55% to Rs 21.28 crore

Sintercom India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.55% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.2815.14 41 OPM %13.678.19 -PBDT2.010.54 272 PBT0.08-1.35 LP NP0-1.40 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU