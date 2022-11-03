SIS consolidated net profit declines 1.19% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 13.85% to Rs 2767.66 crore

Net profit of SIS declined 1.19% to Rs 67.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 68.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.85% to Rs 2767.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2430.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2767.662430.93 14 OPM %3.975.03 -PBDT92.48106.04 -13 PBT59.3879.59 -25 NP67.4368.24 -1

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 08:09 IST

