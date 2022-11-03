SIS consolidated net profit declines 1.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.85% to Rs 2767.66 crore

Net profit of SIS declined 1.19% to Rs 67.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 68.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.85% to Rs 2767.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2430.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2767.662430.933.975.0392.48106.0459.3879.5967.4368.24

