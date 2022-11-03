MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 29.61% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 9.94% in the March 2022 quarter
MTAR Tech rises after acquiring GEE PEE Aerospace for Rs 9 cr
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Volumes soar at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd counter
Wipro, Cipla, Vodafone Idea to be watched
-
Sales rise 38.20% to Rs 126.18 croreNet profit of MTAR Technologies rose 29.61% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.20% to Rs 126.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales126.1891.30 38 OPM %27.6832.25 -PBDT37.6230.62 23 PBT32.9927.11 22 NP24.6919.05 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU