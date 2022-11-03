MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 29.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.20% to Rs 126.18 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies rose 29.61% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.20% to Rs 126.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.126.1891.3027.6832.2537.6230.6232.9927.1124.6919.05

