MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 29.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.20% to Rs 126.18 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies rose 29.61% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.20% to Rs 126.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales126.1891.30 38 OPM %27.6832.25 -PBDT37.6230.62 23 PBT32.9927.11 22 NP24.6919.05 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 08:08 IST

