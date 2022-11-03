Hindustan Media Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 175.62 croreNet loss of Hindustan Media Ventures reported to Rs 28.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 31.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 175.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 163.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales175.62163.34 8 OPM %-18.141.61 -PBDT-15.6939.82 PL PBT-23.3432.27 PL NP-28.3231.17 PL
