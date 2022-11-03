JUST IN
EIH reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 29.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.43% to Rs 1040.92 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care declined 29.26% to Rs 154.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 218.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 1040.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1056.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1040.921056.05 -1 OPM %20.5628.53 -PBDT219.76306.53 -28 PBT205.80293.84 -30 NP154.41218.29 -29

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 08:08 IST

