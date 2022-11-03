Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 29.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.43% to Rs 1040.92 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care declined 29.26% to Rs 154.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 218.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 1040.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1056.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1040.921056.0520.5628.53219.76306.53205.80293.84154.41218.29

