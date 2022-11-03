Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 261.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.03% to Rs 328.52 crore

Net profit of Nelcast rose 261.61% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.03% to Rs 328.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 238.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.328.52238.018.205.2922.1010.3316.314.6612.153.36

