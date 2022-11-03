Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 261.61% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 38.03% to Rs 328.52 crore

Net profit of Nelcast rose 261.61% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.03% to Rs 328.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 238.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales328.52238.01 38 OPM %8.205.29 -PBDT22.1010.33 114 PBT16.314.66 250 NP12.153.36 262

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 08:08 IST

