Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 261.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.03% to Rs 328.52 croreNet profit of Nelcast rose 261.61% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.03% to Rs 328.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 238.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales328.52238.01 38 OPM %8.205.29 -PBDT22.1010.33 114 PBT16.314.66 250 NP12.153.36 262
