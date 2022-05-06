Embassy Office Parks REIT launches two office towers in Pune

Embassy Office Parks REIT announced today that it has successfully launched two office towers, Hudson and Ganges, which upon delivery add 0.9 million square feet ('msf') in the iconic Embassy TechZone spread across 68 acres in Pune's Hinjewadi micro-market.

Embassy TechZone currently has six operational towers of 2.2 msf which caters to the needs of 18 global and Indian occupiers and over 14,000 employees.

