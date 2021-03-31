Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 127.48 points or 0.89% at 14419.07 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 4.48%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.7%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.52%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.47%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.14%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.02%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.76%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.72%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.37%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 307.22 or 0.61% at 49829.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 62.1 points or 0.42% at 14783.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.17 points or 0.52% at 20649.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.65 points or 0.24% at 6868.58.

On BSE,1262 shares were trading in green, 818 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)