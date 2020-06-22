Skipper consolidated net profit rises 58.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.26% to Rs 438.85 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 58.42% to Rs 28.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 438.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 433.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.24% to Rs 41.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.68% to Rs 1390.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1870.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

438.85433.391390.511870.876.2012.719.999.688.3730.4156.1080.84-1.3122.2418.0042.9728.1217.7541.2631.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)