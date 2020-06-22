JUST IN
Skipper consolidated net profit rises 58.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.26% to Rs 438.85 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 58.42% to Rs 28.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 438.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 433.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.24% to Rs 41.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.68% to Rs 1390.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1870.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales438.85433.39 1 1390.511870.87 -26 OPM %6.2012.71 -9.999.68 - PBDT8.3730.41 -72 56.1080.84 -31 PBT-1.3122.24 PL 18.0042.97 -58 NP28.1217.75 58 41.2631.20 32

