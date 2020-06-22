GTL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 160.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 36.67% to Rs 47.63 crore

Net profit of GTL reported to Rs 160.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 107.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.67% to Rs 47.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 30.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 415.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.67% to Rs 215.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

