Skipper secures new orders worth Rs 300 cr

Skipper has received new orders of Rs 300 crore for transmission and telecom towers from Power Grid Corporation of India and from various export markets.

New Order Details:

- The company's engineering business has secured Transmission tower export orders of Rs 185 crore for several T&D projects across Latin America, Middle East, West Asia and South Asia markets and Telecom towers from Latin America and Africa.

- Also Secured New order of Rs 115 crore of Transmission Towers from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) projects.

YTD order inflow & strong bidding pipeline:

- YTD order inflows in excess of Rs 1,300 crore, registering a staggering growth of ~ 160% over the last year same period.

- The company has a strong bidding pipeline of Rs 5,000 crore plus and expects a substantial rise in the volume of international orders in the current fiscal.

Management expects the International business share in order book to rise to 75% in next 2 years.

