Skipper secures new orders worth Rs 300 cr

Skipper has received new orders of Rs 300 crore for transmission and telecom towers from Power Grid Corporation of India and from various export markets.
New Order Details:
- The company's engineering business has secured Transmission tower export orders of Rs 185 crore for several T&D projects across Latin America, Middle East, West Asia and South Asia markets and Telecom towers from Latin America and Africa.
- Also Secured New order of Rs 115 crore of Transmission Towers from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) projects.
YTD order inflow & strong bidding pipeline:
- YTD order inflows in excess of Rs 1,300 crore, registering a staggering growth of ~ 160% over the last year same period.
- The company has a strong bidding pipeline of Rs 5,000 crore plus and expects a substantial rise in the volume of international orders in the current fiscal.
Management expects the International business share in order book to rise to 75% in next 2 years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU