Volumes soar at Equitas Holdings Ltd counter

Equitas Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 20.28 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, 3M India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 May 2019.
Equitas Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 20.28 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.37% to Rs.136.10. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd recorded volume of 7498 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock gained 8.70% to Rs.1,184.40. Volumes stood at 303 shares in the last session.
Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 45461 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8253 shares. The stock increased 4.03% to Rs.232.35. Volumes stood at 20029 shares in the last session.
Gujarat Gas Ltd registered volume of 71228 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25157 shares. The stock rose 6.11% to Rs.186.60. Volumes stood at 61117 shares in the last session.
3M India Ltd witnessed volume of 395 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 149 shares. The stock dropped 4.14% to Rs.22,800.10. Volumes stood at 161 shares in the last session.
