Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 8.5 points or 0.13% at 6358.98 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 2.97%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.19%),Oil India Ltd (down 1.62%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.52%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 0.36%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.32%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.3%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.24%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.22%).

On the other hand, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 2.53%), Adani Gas Ltd (up 1.64%), and Coal India Ltd (up 1.29%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 567.58 or 1.49% at 38635.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 158.65 points or 1.41% at 11406.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 115.84 points or 0.78% at 14983.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.3 points or 0.63% at 4991.67.

On BSE,1498 shares were trading in green, 1011 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)