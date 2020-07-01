SML Isuzu skids on reporting 85% drop in June 2020 sales

SML Isuzu fell 0.14% to Rs 384.90 after total sales dropped 84.67% to 186 units in June 2020 over June 2019.

Due to nationwide lockdown, the company's sales were disrupted in April and May this year. While no sales were registered in April, only 16 units were sold in May.

The sales slumped 95.28% to 202 units in Q1 June 2020 compared with 4,282 units in Q1 June 2019. The announcement was made during market hours today, 1 July 2020.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 50.887. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading between its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 374.31 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 484.11.

On a standalone basis, SML Isuzu reported a net loss of Rs 17.89 crore in Q3 December 2019 as against a net loss of Rs 14.80 crore posted in Q3 December 2018. Net sales declined 23.8% to Rs 176.52 crore in Q3 December 2019 over Q3 December 2018.

SML Isuzu is engaged in the business of manufacture of commercial vehicles and spares. The firm produces light and medium commercial vehicles.

