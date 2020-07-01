Volumes jump at Garware Technical Fibres Ltd counter

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd witnessed volume of 30826 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8358 shares

New India Assurance Company Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Dish TV India Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 July 2020.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd witnessed volume of 30826 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8358 shares. The stock increased 4.00% to Rs.1,423.00. Volumes stood at 5362 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 24.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.53% to Rs.119.60. Volumes stood at 10.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Limited registered volume of 5.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.69% to Rs.1,698.00. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Dish TV India Ltd registered volume of 130.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.52% to Rs.8.10. Volumes stood at 14.27 lakh shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd notched up volume of 196.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.99% to Rs.46.30. Volumes stood at 84.97 lakh shares in the last session.

